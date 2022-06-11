Date A Live: Spirit Pledge HD revamps the popular RPG dating sim based on the Date A Live light novel, out now on mobile

Date a Live: Spirit Pledge - Global is now out with an updated HD version titled Date A Live: Spirit Pledge HD, a brand new game that features new battles, enhanced visuals, revamped UI and more. Adapted from the light novel and comic Date A Live, the game lets players experience a dating sim and an RPG at the same time with romantic brawls, new costumes and fresh scenes to dive into.

Hot Game Studio's Date A Live: Spirit Pledge HD takes Tachibana Koushi's popular light novels and remasters the action RPG-slash-dating sim with HD designs and an updated user interface. Players can expect cleaner and more efficient quality of life features along with stunning character portraits and costumes to make each battle and date more immersive.

The game also boasts a new combat mechanic with Attribute Restraint, where characters restrain others based on their varying attributes. This ensures that those skills are spread across the player's lineup out on the battlefield for better survivability out there.

If you're ready to woo a cast of Spirits and gain their favour and affection, you can download Date A Live: Spirit Pledge HD on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

