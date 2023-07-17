Darkness Rises coupon codes: July 2023

All active Darkness Rises coupon codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards

- checked for new codes

We have compiled a list of all active Darkness Rises coupon codes that can be used to claim exclusive in-game rewards such as Gear Choice Chest, Polish Chest, Gold, Accessories Chest, Costume Deco Chest, Keys, Clear Tickets and much more.

List of all currently working Darkness Rises coupon codes

There are no active codes at the moment

Expired

Holidaywithdr

DRAPRILFOOLS

aprilcostume

0621x2dr

1095DAYSDR

JUNESTREAM621X1

Intotheunderworld - Rewards: 3K gems, 10 x gear summon tickets, and 10 x costume summon tickets

THXDRGIVINGXO - Rewards: 1k gems, 300 adventure keys, 200 boost ticket chest and Rank S++ costume deco chest

THANKSGIVINGWITHDR - Rewards: 3k gems and other exclusive in-game rewards

mazemagicloop - Rewards: 10 x Rank L polish choice chests, 4 x Rank S++ gear chests, 5 x Rank L Refining stone choice chests and 30,000,000 Gold.

DRALWAYSTHX2U

Here is a list of all active Darkness Rises coupon codes:

These Darkness Rises coupon codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new active codes.

How to redeem Darkness Rises coupon codes?

Open the game and click on the menu icon located on the bottom left side of the screen

Click on the options tab in the new window that pops-up

Now click on 'Enter Coupon' and type any of the active Darkness Rises coupon codes from above

Click on the OK button, and you will be rewarded immediately

About the game

Darkness Rises is an action-RPG developed and published by NEXON. It is set in a fantasy universe where you can choose to play as warrior, berserker, wizard or assassin. It features intense boss battles, and your objective is to take down ferocious demons that are ready to breach the gates.

Darkness Rises is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Artur Novichenko