Darkness Rises coupon codes: July 2023
All active Darkness Rises coupon codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards
| Darkness Rises
Updated on July 17th, 2023 - checked for new codes
We have compiled a list of all active Darkness Rises coupon codes that can be used to claim exclusive in-game rewards such as Gear Choice Chest, Polish Chest, Gold, Accessories Chest, Costume Deco Chest, Keys, Clear Tickets and much more.
List of all currently working Darkness Rises coupon codesHere is a list of all active Darkness Rises coupon codes:
- There are no active codes at the moment
Expired
- Holidaywithdr
- DRAPRILFOOLS
- aprilcostume
- 0621x2dr
- 1095DAYSDR
- JUNESTREAM621X1
- Intotheunderworld - Rewards: 3K gems, 10 x gear summon tickets, and 10 x costume summon tickets
- THXDRGIVINGXO - Rewards: 1k gems, 300 adventure keys, 200 boost ticket chest and Rank S++ costume deco chest
- THANKSGIVINGWITHDR - Rewards: 3k gems and other exclusive in-game rewards
- mazemagicloop - Rewards: 10 x Rank L polish choice chests, 4 x Rank S++ gear chests, 5 x Rank L Refining stone choice chests and 30,000,000 Gold.
- DRALWAYSTHX2U
These Darkness Rises coupon codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new active codes.
How to redeem Darkness Rises coupon codes?Wondering how to redeem Darkness Rises coupon codes and claim free in-game rewards? Don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide explaining how to redeem Darkness Rises coupon codes.
- Open the game and click on the menu icon located on the bottom left side of the screen
- Click on the options tab in the new window that pops-up
- Now click on 'Enter Coupon' and type any of the active Darkness Rises coupon codes from above
- Click on the OK button, and you will be rewarded immediately
About the gameDarkness Rises is an action-RPG developed and published by NEXON. It is set in a fantasy universe where you can choose to play as warrior, berserker, wizard or assassin. It features intense boss battles, and your objective is to take down ferocious demons that are ready to breach the gates.
Darkness Rises is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Artur Novichenko