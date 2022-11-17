Darkest Dungeon best party for every dungeon type
| Darkest Dungeon
The developers of Darkest Dungeon have done everything possible to keep you busy while playing the game. It's a well-known fact that dungeons in this video game are unforgiving. Therefore, they require you to understand how to build your party correctly. Every hero has unique advantages and disadvantages, so you can reach the heights only if you find a perfect balance. Read this guide and discover the best party for every dungeon type in Darkest Dungeon.
DUNGEONS GUIDE IN DARKEST DUNGEON
Every dungeon contains unique monsters, traps, boosts, and paths. Therefore, finishing dungeons using the same four heroes over and over is nearly impossible. Various factors significantly decrease your chances of success. So, there is no time to lose. Let’s start with the first party. Also, we would recommend you to read our article on tips to make every dungeon a breeze in Darkest Dungeon for more tips.
1
BEST PARTY FOR THE RUINS
Members: Crusader, Vestal, Plague Doctor, and Grave Robber
The Ruins is the first dungeon in Darkest Dungeon, and it is the perfect opportunity to train how to prepare a party in this game. Enemies here will not have resistance to debuff effects and are much less potent than in the next dungeons. But keep in mind that the Ruins will become harder on higher difficulty levels, obviously.
Crusader The Crusader is the core hero in completing the Ruins and should be used on the front line. He has increased damage against undead enemies, which makes him extremely powerful against skeletons and other enemies commonly found in the Ruins.
Vestal The Vestal is a universal healer that will significantly improve your team’s durability. Moreover, The Vestal has a Divine Comfort, an ability that provides an AoE heal that can restore the entire team's HP.
Plague Doctor The Plague Doctor is a unique hero that has a blighting effect on her attack. Moreover, her strong AoE attack can target enemies even in the backline.
Grave Robber The Grave Robber should be played with a Plague Doctor in the middle line. It has extra damage to enemies with a blighting effect, giving it a perfect synergy with Plague Doctor.
2
BEST PARTY FOR THE WARRENS
Members: Hound Master, Bounty Hunter, Jester, and Flagellant
Enemies in the warrens have resistance to Blight. The previous team was built on dealing damage with the Blight effect. So, you'll need to change your setup to complete The Warrens efficiently.
Hound Master There are many beasts in Warrens and the Hound Master has increased damage against them, making him the core hero in this party. Also, he can reduce your team’s stress using Cry Havoc. Doing so will make your team much more powerful.
Bounty Hunter The Bounty Hunter is the second front-line hero in this dungeon. Like the Hound Master, the Bounty Hunter has a significant damage boost against beasts. Also, he has increased damage against marked enemies. So, it's a good idea to hit them with a combination of Come Hither and Mark For Death.
Jester One of the most significant problems while completing the Warrens is stress. This negative effect will be applied until you finish this dungeon. And the Jester is a perfect option to calm down and stress-heal your team.
Flagellant Even though the Flaggelant is a perfect front-line hero, in this build, he is used as a second-line character who causes bleeding damage. Also, he has resistance to stress, making him more effective against the Swine Drummer and Swine Wretch. As a bonus, his heals will come in really handy here.
3
BEST PARTY FOR THE WEALD
Members: Hound Master, Plague Doctor, Highwayman, Hellion
The Weald is a place with a blighting effect, poisonous mushrooms, and winding paths. On top of that, you will always fight against a few enemies at the same time there. Therefore, the team for The Weald only includes powerful heroes that perfectly synergize with each other.
Hound Master The main mission of the Hound Master in this team is to deal with backline fungi. Also, he can deal significant bleed damage, which will help heroes on the front lines.
Plague Doctor The Plague Doctor is the core hero in this build and is used to heal tanks and remove negative effects from your heroes.
Highwayman The primary mission of the Highwayman in this party is to deal damage, although it's important to remember that this hero has no specific position. He can move between the lines using his skills. The duelists’ Advance moves him forward, while a point-blank shot moves him back. So, as you might have assumed, the best strategy for using the Highwayman is to rotate him using the first 2 skills.
Hellion The Hellion is the central frontline hero in this team. She has a lot of health points and robust damage. Moreover, the Hellion has an incredible ability that can target multiple enemies at once.
4
BEST PARTY FOR THE COVE
Members: Occultist, Plague Doctor, Jester, Shieldbearer
The Cove is the last dungeon you will unlock in the game (not to spoil it for those of you who haven't played the game). So, you have to be well prepared to complete it. And the most important thing you should know is that bleed damage does not work here, and most enemies are of the Eldritch variety.
Occultist The only reason why the Occultist is in this team is that he has increased damage against Eldritch enemies. Also, he has Wyrd Reconstruction, allowing him to heal his teammates with a slight chance of inflicting bleed.
Plague Doctor The role of the plague Doctor in every dungeon is the same. She will reduce the harmful effects on your heroes, making them strong again. Also, she can cope with enemies who have resistance to bleeding damage.
Shieldbearer The Shieldbearer is a DLC-exclusive hero who can destroy any front-line character in Darkest Dungeon. And her main advantage is that she can deal damage by ignoring any protection stats.
Jester One of the scariest enemies in Cove is the Drowned Thrall, and the Jester is the only hero in the game who can easily defeat it. Additionally, he is pretty effective against Ghasts, Drowned Crew, and Siren.
In conclusion, every dungeon in Darkest Dungeon requires a unique approach. With our best party guide, you can significantly improve your chances of going through every one of them. Also, make sure to check our list of the best characters in Darkest Dungeon.