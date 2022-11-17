Darkest Dungeon best party for every dungeon type

Members: Crusader, Vestal, Plague Doctor, and Grave Robber

The Ruins is the first dungeon in Darkest Dungeon, and it is the perfect opportunity to train how to prepare a party in this game. Enemies here will not have resistance to debuff effects and are much less potent than in the next dungeons. But keep in mind that the Ruins will become harder on higher difficulty levels, obviously.

Crusader The Crusader is the core hero in completing the Ruins and should be used on the front line. He has increased damage against undead enemies, which makes him extremely powerful against skeletons and other enemies commonly found in the Ruins.

Vestal The Vestal is a universal healer that will significantly improve your team’s durability. Moreover, The Vestal has a Divine Comfort, an ability that provides an AoE heal that can restore the entire team's HP.

Plague Doctor The Plague Doctor is a unique hero that has a blighting effect on her attack. Moreover, her strong AoE attack can target enemies even in the backline.

Grave Robber The Grave Robber should be played with a Plague Doctor in the middle line. It has extra damage to enemies with a blighting effect, giving it a perfect synergy with Plague Doctor.