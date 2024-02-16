GeForce NOW adds Halo Infinite and Skull and Bones to its growing roster of games

GeForce NOW is welcoming Halo Infinite and Skull and Bones to its library

You can enjoy AAA games on the service

No storage space woes or download times required

GeForce NOW is beefing up its library of games with Halo Infinite and Skull and Bones, letting players enjoy triple-A titles from different platforms on demand. These two games will be joined by Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and Goat Simulator 3 as well.

In the latest update to the roster of games within GeForce NOW, you can look forward to joining in on the festivities of the library's 4th anniversary with Halo Infinite to fight against the Banished, while also indulging in the pirate life with Skull and Bones.

Along with these two top-tier games come Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden released on February 12th, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor released on February 14th, and Goat Simulator 3 released on February 15th.

In case you're not familiar with the service, GeForce NOW offers players real-time ray tracing even without high-powered devices thanks to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series GPU-powered servers. The Ultimate upgrade, on the other hand, offered GeForce RTX 3080-class power, while the current GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD offers even greater experiences for cloud gaming.

You can enjoy so many of these heavy-hitting games without the need to wait for tiring download times. System requirements don't have to dampen your day either, as you can play these games from the cloud without worrying about insufficient specs or the lack of storage space.

Right now, if you're curious about the service and are eager to know more about how Nvidia's GeForce Now works, you can head on over to the official website to learn more. You can also take a little sneak peek at our hands-on preview to get a feel of its vibes.