CSR Racing 2 has announced a multi-year partnership with driver Ken Block that starts today with a new event

Today, Zynga has announced a multi-year partnership with legendary racing driver Ken Block. The team-up will see a host of content added to the publisher's popular game CSR Racing 2, with new events and cars available now.

You can now compete in the Hoonicorn vs The World 2 in-game event, which will run from today until December 7th. It sees Block's iconic 1,400hp AWD Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2 racing against some of the world's fastest cars in a straight line. It will feature narration from the man himself and his daughter Lia, who wants to follow in her father's footsteps.

Some of the cars that you can use during the event include the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, SSC Tuatara, and Weaver Customs’ Twisted Mistress. There are a total of 40 races to win, and doing so will net you a mixture of special parts and new upgrades to enhance your rides. Meanwhile, Block's cars will sport the CSR2 logo, and he will teach players the art of hooning, which is driving with a combination of precision and aggression.

Discussing his collaboration with CSR Racing 2, Ken Block said: “I am stoked to kick off this exciting partnership with CSR2, which enables players around the world to experience the thrill and adrenaline of driving the Hoonicorn from the comfort of their mobile phone.”

He added: “Racing my daughter, Lia, in the game makes this campaign so fun to me, and I look forward to sharing my passion for racing with the CSR2 gaming community.”

CSR Racing 2 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.