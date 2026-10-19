Crushed in Time has you guide Sherlock & Watson through a fourth-wall-breaking adventure, out now on iOS

After a long wait, Crushed in Time is now available on iOS

Step into an irreverent world where Holmes & Watson's new game is in danger of falling apart

Track down the missing NPC, step into unfinished portions and save the game!

After a long wait, the world of Draw Me a Pixel's Crushed in Time has arrived on iOS. This irreverent, wacky take on the adventure game genre offers plenty of twists and turns, plus plenty of humour. And it stars none other than the most famous detective in history and his loyal companion!

Crushed in Time sees Sherlock & Watson out to once more solve mysteries in Victorian England. Or, at least, they would be if the game they were in wasn't missing a crucial NPC! Now, it's up to you to guide the dynamic duo through the game, trying to hold everything together and regularly shattering the fourth wall in the process.

Elasticated

This kind of irreverent, comedic approach that Crushed in Time takes also extends to the gameplay. Rather than the usual collect-a-thon, 'smash everything on everything until you get a result' style of point-and-click adventure, you'll be stretching, squashing and flicking both our two humble detectives and objects around them to solve puzzles.

Crushed in Time regularly plays around with being a game itself as well, as graphics styles will change on a dime, and you'll even find yourself exploring unfinished portions of the world. Don't come expecting a serious detective story, but try to put yourself in that kind of humorous mindset instead.

Coming hot on the heels of There is No Game: Wrong Dimension, which introduced their eclectic take on the two famous literary characters, it shouldn't surprise you that developer Draw Me a Pixel is going equally all-in on the wackiness here. So, if that's your kind of thing, you can find Crushed in Time on iOS for only $6.99 for the full game purchase.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great games to play, then our features section is one to check out! Check out what our App Army had to say about the recently released Newtro Boxing and whether its take on the sport sim punches above its weight.