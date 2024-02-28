Crunchyroll Game Vault adds Hime's Quest and Thunder Ray to its library of premium games

Crunchyroll Game Vault is available with a Mega and Ultimate Fan membership

Hime's Quest tasks you with fighting against Y2K

Thunder Ray is a bloody arcade boxing game

In case you missed it, Crunchyroll Game Vault has once again beefed up its library of games on its service with Hime's Quest and Thunder Ray, two new games you can access with a Mega and Ultimate Fan membership. This allows you to play premium games without any ads or in-app purchases, much like Netflix's own library of games that you can get with a Netflix subscription.

The latest additions follow last month's Ponpu and Yuppie Psycho, with Hime's Quest developed by Poppy Works and Thunder Ray developed by Purple Tree Studio. The former puts you in the shoes of the titular heroine - who also happens to be Crunchyroll's very own virtual ambassador - as you try to save the anime club from the dreaded Y2K madness. The game is set in 1999, and it's up to you to rescue New Crunchy City from a mysterious and malevolent force.

The latter, on the other hand, thrusts you into a retro-inspired arcade boxing experience that doesn't shy away from the blood and violence. You'll inevitably come face-to-face with a lineup of colourful characters, so you'd best get your jabs and uppercuts ready across some lovely HD animations.

Keen on joining in on all the fun? You can download Hime's Quest and Thunder Ray from the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices provided you have a Mega or Ultimate Fan membership. If you're curious about the service, you can have a look at our Crunchyroll Game Vault review to get an idea. You can also give it a quick test run to see if it's your cup of tea with its free trial for 14 days.