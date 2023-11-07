Crunchyroll announces its Crunchyroll Game Vault to give players unlimited access to premium games with no ads and in-app purchases

Crunchyroll is giving anime fans more reasons to dive into their favourite IPs on mobile as the anime streaming service announces Crunchyroll Game Vault, letting players access a curated library of premium mobile titles.

With Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Memberships, players get unlimited access to top-notch titles such as Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, inbento, Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions, River City Girls, and Wolfstride. These mobile firsts will be exclusive to Crunchyroll Game Vault.

The Crunchyroll Game Vault will offer these games with no ads and in-app purchases. "Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content," says Terry Li, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll. "With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up."

By the way, we've got a review of Behind the Frame in case you're curious! Also, I personally was able to play Wolfstride on Steam myself, and I can honestly say it's one heck of a ride. It'll be interesting to revisit the title on mobile this time around with the Crunchyroll service.

"We are filled with joy that Wolfstride is a part of the Crunchyroll Game Vault! Woohoo!" says Ota Imon, Wolfstride director. "The team here in Brazil already watches a lot of content on Crunchyroll, so it’s an honor to be part of their new service and bring Wolfstride to Crunchyroll members via mobile. We hope you’ll enjoy your time with Shade, Knife and Duque, beat the hell out of mechas, bathe cats and much more weird stuff! HAVE FUN!"