Beyblade X Xone brings the top-spinning action of the classic toy franchise to mobile

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Beyblade X Xone is coming to mobile as part of Crunchyroll Game Vault

Dive in and let it rip with the best of them in the adaptation of the popular anime

Send customisable spinning tops flying into one another with the aim of knocking out your opponent

Back in my day, there was never any discussion about banning phones in school. Instead, whether toys got banned was proportional to how easily you could injure someone with them. And few took the cake as much as Beyblades! Now you can relive all the top-spinning action with Beyblade X Xone.

Alright, so maybe there weren't that many injuries. But Beyblade was certainly an exciting toy, where you used a plastic strip to spin a top at high speeds and pit it against your opponents, with the first to topple or go flying out of the plastic arena being deemed the loser.

Of course, like any good collectible toy originating in Japan, Beyblade also had its own anime (insert earworm theme tune here), and the latest iteration is what Beyblade X Xone is based on. I won't bore you with a rehash of the anime concept, but all you need to know is that there's an additional twist.

Spinworthy

That's namely the X-celerator Rail and Xtreme Dash, and if you asked me what either of those meant, I'd have to plead the fifth. But they have the letter X in the name, and that has to mean they're cool! All joking aside, what you need to know is that Beyblade X Xone lets you build your own Beyblade and take it into the arena in fine, flashy anime fashion.

It's certainly a neat little coup for Crunchyroll, who has recently stated their ambitions to bring their Crunchyroll Originals programme to the world of gaming. Beyblade X Xone is slated to release on February 27th, according to its App Store listing, exclusively available via Game Vault.

