Crossword Farm: Connect & Grow lets you solve word puzzles and build a farm, now on soft launch

Babloon Studios has announced that their word puzzle and farming game, Crossword Farm: Connect & Grow, is now on soft launch for both iOS and Android across the globe. The independent studio is currently collecting feedback from players and using this soft launch period to improve the game for its future launch.

Created by a small six-person team from Sweden, Crossword Farm: Connect & Grow lets players solve word puzzles while decorating their own farm and managing animals. The title takes inspiration from other hits such as Wordington and Hay Day Pop, and tasks players with growing their crops, prettifying their farm and meeting their guests' demands.

The game boasts challenging crossword puzzles as well that will help Jenny, the main protagonist, acquire the right tools to improve the farm. Players can also look forward to seasonal events and regular updates, as well as limited-time themed decors, story events, exclusive puzzles and more. The game's localisation features include options for English or Swedish, with future plans as the development of the game continues.

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can download Crossword Farm: Connect & Grow on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more info, have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's gameplay and visuals.

