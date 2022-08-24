Court of Crowns lets you make crucial decisions to determine your place on the throne, now with a playable demo

PlaceHolder Name Studio has officially released the playable demo of Court of Crowns, the studio's visual novel on Android and on Steam. Inspired by the popular Ace Attorney series, the game follows the story of Princess Adela de Rex as she makes crucial decisions that will shape the future of the Commonwealth.

In Court of Crowns, players can expect to direct the fate of the King-Woman using a Belief System mechanic. Outcomes will be determined by the players' choices, where disputes can be settled after obtaining information from evidence analysis and the like. Choices include Asceticism or Hedonism, Romanticism or Pragmatism, Elitism or Egalitarianism and more.

Players can also put their powers of observation to the test by keeping an eye out for inconsistencies in the testimony of witnesses in court. The demo features a curious murder mystery where players need to determine the circumstances surrounding the case among feuding nobles.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun in the Royal Court, you can catch Court of Crowns on the Google Play Store for Android devices as well as on Steam. The demo is currently playable on both platforms, but as the title is still under development, elements in the demo may not reflect the final game.

You can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best narrative games?