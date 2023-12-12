Blade & Soul Revolution is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a massive content update

Netmarble has just released a new update for Blade & Soul Revolution, which is bringing a tonne of new content to the open-world RPG. The update coincides with the title’s fifth anniversary and introduces a brand new BSR16 sever, as well as a New Original Class Demolisher character, and several in-game events.

Blade & Soul Revolution kicks off its fifth-anniversary update with the New Original Class Demolisher, the latest playable character. He uses a powerful hammer that deals massive blows to enemies, albeit at a slower rate. Players can take advantage of the Tripshot in order to slow foes down. On top of that, the Reincarnate skill can quickly increase defence while removing crowd control immediately.

Players can enjoy using the new character in the recently opened BSR16 sever. Here, everyone can also use Silvers to gather Colourful Crystals that can be used to obtain items such as the Premium Secret Technique Scrolls and Obsidian Spirit Accessory Bundle.

The update introduces a lot of other content in the form of the Radiant Yunma Kahn Legendary Soul Shield, a new Guardian Spirit Protection system, and a Ranking Dungeon for up to two players. The dungeon will grant a host of rewards that will find usefulness in the Guardian Spirit Protection system.

That’s not all, though. Multiple other events will also be hosted over the next few weeks. The Silver Festival is a superb place to earn goodies such as an Ancient Pet, +12 Radiant Legendary Equipment Full Set, Legendary Guardian Spirit, Legendary Skill Badge, Legendary Gem Chest and Legendary Fishing Rod Design.

Blade & Soul Revolution’s party will keep running for the rest of the month. Celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary now by downloading the game using your preferred link below.