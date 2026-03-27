Cookie Run: OvenSmash invite codes/friend codes megathread
It's always nice to have friends, right? Especially when they can help you get free goodies. Check out our Cookie Run: OvenSmash invite codes/friend codes megathread.
| CookieRun: Ovensmash
With the brand-new Cookie Run: OvenSmash release, there's a new event where players can get their hands on free Crystals, Coins, and even some adorable costumes. So, why miss out on them when you can easily share your code?
Below you will find a complete list of invite codes you can use, so don't shy away and share your own!
Cookie Run: OvenSmash Invite a Friend Event infoThis is a fun release event for CROS, where you can simply share your code (your Player ID), and other players will type it in to receive 200 Friendship Points.
Rewards:
- 100 Crystals for reaching 200 Friendship Points
- 1 Random Coin Box for reaching 600 Friendship Points
- 1 Black Cat Tail costume for reaching 1,000 Friendship Points
- 5 Epic Universal Soulchips for reaching 1,500 Friendship Points
- 1 Black Cat Ears for reaching 2,500 Friendship Points
After you reach the milestones, you will be able to claim the rewards. By successfully inviting one friend, you will receive 500 Friendship Points. You can do this up to 5 times, in addition to the daily quests you can complete to earn points (in case you don't have any friends using your codes).
How to get Friendship Points without using your invite code?You can also get up to 200 Friendship Points/day by completing the quests. If you are still missing some points, make sure you try to complete at least a few of the tasks, since these points add up, and you want to try and get the rewards before the event is finished.
Quests:
- Play 1 time while at a party with a friend (40 Friendship Points)
- Share your invitation code 1 time (40 Friendship Points).
- Play a Standard Mode 3 times (20 Friendship Points).
- Use Ultimate 5 times (20 Friendship Points).
- Complete all quests (80 Friendship Points).
Share your Cookie Run: OvenSmash invite code!
Feel free to use my codes: GZBCK6278 and HZLLK8728!Here are a few more codes you can copy and use!
- GNKBD2839
- FFYNF5841
- TJVFW8556
- ZTFQQ2189
- QQMNV1367
- MBXJV8057
- RMJZQ6679
- DDVTD6429
- PWJKX2332
- YCMMD8489
- GQVWC9337
- VQKQM9684
Now, you can share your personal codes in the comment section below, so other players can see them and use them! Make sure you're up to date on the current meta in our Cookie Run: Ovensmash tier list and have redeemed the latest Cookie Run: Ovensmash codes! Oh, and if you're having trouble adding friends, we've covered that too.