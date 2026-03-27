It's always nice to have friends, right? Especially when they can help you get free goodies. Check out our Cookie Run: OvenSmash invite codes/friend codes megathread.

With the brand-new Cookie Run: OvenSmash release, there's a new event where players can get their hands on free Crystals, Coins, and even some adorable costumes. So, why miss out on them when you can easily share your code?

Below you will find a complete list of invite codes you can use, so don't shy away and share your own!

Cookie Run: OvenSmash Invite a Friend Event info

Rewards:

100 Crystals for reaching 200 Friendship Points

for reaching 1 Random Coin Box for reaching 600 Friendship Points

for reaching 1 Black Cat Tail costume for reaching 1,000 Friendship Points

costume for reaching 5 Epic Universal Soulchips for reaching 1,500 Friendship Points

for reaching 1 Black Cat Ears for reaching 2,500 Friendship Points

This is a fun release event for CROS, where you can simply share your code (your Player ID), and other players will type it in to receive 200 Friendship Points.

After you reach the milestones, you will be able to claim the rewards. By successfully inviting one friend, you will receive 500 Friendship Points. You can do this up to 5 times, in addition to the daily quests you can complete to earn points (in case you don't have any friends using your codes).

How to get Friendship Points without using your invite code?

Quests:

Play 1 time while at a party with a friend (40 Friendship Points)

Share your invitation code 1 time (40 Friendship Points).

Play a Standard Mode 3 times (20 Friendship Points).

Use Ultimate 5 times (20 Friendship Points).

Complete all quests (80 Friendship Points).

You can also get up to 200 Friendship Points/day by completing the quests. If you are still missing some points, make sure you try to complete at least a few of the tasks, since these points add up, and you want to try and get the rewards before the event is finished.

Share your Cookie Run: OvenSmash invite code!

Feel free to use my codes: GZBCK6278 and HZLLK8728!

GNKBD2839

FFYNF5841

TJVFW8556

ZTFQQ2189

QQMNV1367

MBXJV8057

RMJZQ6679

DDVTD6429

PWJKX2332

YCMMD8489

GQVWC9337

VQKQM9684

Here are a few more codes you can copy and use!

Now, you can share your personal codes in the comment section below, so other players can see them and use them! Make sure you're up to date on the current meta in our Cookie Run: Ovensmash tier list and have redeemed the latest Cookie Run: Ovensmash codes! Oh, and if you're having trouble adding friends, we've covered that too.