Cookie Run: Kingdom's The Mermaid’s Tale episode explores Black Pearl Cookie's dark backstory

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Summer Soda Rock Fiesta recently concluded and it's already time to dive into the next story as the Devsisters have just released another exciting update for their popular mobile RPG. Titled The Mermaid’s Tale, the new episode sees players swim deep into the sea as they learn about Black Pearl Cookie’s past. The patch additionally introduces a new Cookie and Crystal Jams among other things.

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s The Mermaid’s Tale update is one that fans have been waiting for as it finally reveals the story of how the pure White Pearl Cookie transformed into the dark Black Pearl Cookie. It takes place in the Mermaid Kingdom that has been created by Dreamy Crystal Drops, a powerful jewel, where a lot of hidden stories are waiting as well.

The perfect teammate for this journey is the new Peppermint Cookie, an epic-grade support-type character. Their skill is called Freshness of the Sea, which summons a Peppermint Whale which not only heals the squad and provides them with buffs, but also creates an extra HP shield for allies while dealing water-type damage to the opposition.

Further, players can now take advantage of the new Crystal Jam system, which unleashes power once sealed by the darkness, making Cookies much more powerful. While Sea Fairy and Black Pearl Cookie get their own jams, others Ancient, Legendary and Dragon Cookies can also equip them.

Speaking of the Black Pearl Cookie, she also receives a new legendary skin called Faded Radiance, which you may have guessed it, shows her in her White Pearl Cookie avatar. Similarly, the game’s UI also gets a fresh coat of paint, with loads of new improvements, especially in the Arena section.

