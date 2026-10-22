Cookie Run Kingdom: Jax Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
Keep the chaos under control with our Cookie Run Kingdom: Jax Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide!
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Jax Cookie is part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom x The Amazing Digital Circus.
- You want to aim for a lot of ATK on their Toppings and Beascuit, but have some Cooldown too.
- They work only when deployed with Pomni Cookie to activate the Spotlight synergy.
Jax Cookie is part of The Amazing Digital Circus collab with Cookie Run: Kingdom, alongside all the other fan favourites: Pomni Cookie as a playable character, and five other Guest cookies to keep them company. You can also recruit them all via the limited event and gachas.
If you're curious about how Jax Cookie plays and the best way to gear them up, you can find it all in this guide. So, let's check out Jax Cookie's best Toppings and Beascuit!
About Jax Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomJax Cookie is a Charge cookie, positioned in the Front line. They are a Special cookie, obtainable only from the limited event gacha and via event rewards. After the collab is gone, Jax Cookie will be unobtainable.
Skill:
|Scared?
|Jax Cookie taunts enemies, forcefully swings their bat to push them back, then tosses a flashbang. The flashbang explodes after a short delay, dealing damage and Stunning enemies. If Jax Cookie enters the battle together with Pomni Cookie, it triggers the Spotlight effect, enhancing their skills. Whenever Jax Cookie uses their skill, they remove all incapacitating effects from Pomni Cookie and reset her Cooldown. Pomni Cookie will immediately use her skill. With each regular attack, Jax Cookie has a chance to Knock enemies back.
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|Spotlight
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The best Jax Cookie Toppings
Since Jax Cookie wants to deal as much damage as possible, you should focus on giving them as much ATK as possible. You can try full Raspberries, but you can also give them Cooldown and DMG Resist.
- 5x Dragon's Mischief Raspberry/Dragon's Mischief Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)
or
- 5x Searing Raspberry/Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Jax Cookie is either the Searing Raspberry Tart or the Swift Chocolate Tart, depending on the Toppings you go for.
Jax Cookie's best Beascuit setup
Just like with Toppings, your Beascuit should have some flat ATK or DMG Resist Bypass. Additional stats include Cooldown and DMG Resist.
- DMG Resist Bypass
- ATK
- Cooldown
- (optional) DMG Resist
Is Jax Cookie good?You won't see Jax Cookie at the top of the CRK tier list, simply because they are not that great in PvP. They can work in lower ranks, but to make them work, you need to also deploy Pomni Cookie to activate the Spotlight.
All in all, you should try to recruit them because once the collab goes away, there will be no other way to acquire Jax Cookie.