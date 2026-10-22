Keep the chaos under control with our Cookie Run Kingdom: Jax Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide!

Jax Cookie is part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom x The Amazing Digital Circus.

You want to aim for a lot of ATK on their Toppings and Beascuit, but have some Cooldown too.

They work only when deployed with Pomni Cookie to activate the Spotlight synergy.

Jax Cookie is part of The Amazing Digital Circus collab with Cookie Run: Kingdom, alongside all the other fan favourites: Pomni Cookie as a playable character, and five other Guest cookies to keep them company. You can also recruit them all via the limited event and gachas.

If you're curious about how Jax Cookie plays and the best way to gear them up, you can find it all in this guide. So, let's check out Jax Cookie's best Toppings and Beascuit!

About Jax Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Scared? Jax Cookie taunts enemies, forcefully swings their bat to push them back, then tosses a flashbang. The flashbang explodes after a short delay, dealing damage and Stunning enemies. If Jax Cookie enters the battle together with Pomni Cookie, it triggers the Spotlight effect, enhancing their skills. Whenever Jax Cookie uses their skill, they remove all incapacitating effects from Pomni Cookie and reset her Cooldown. Pomni Cookie will immediately use her skill. With each regular attack, Jax Cookie has a chance to Knock enemies back. Regular Attack: 50.0% chance to Knockback.

Taunt: 5.0 sec

Bat DMG: 315.5% of ATK

Flashbang DMG: 327.4% of ATK per hit

Flashbang Stun: 1.0 sec Spotlight ATK +30.0%, Cooldown -40.0%

Extra Flashbang DMG: 250.0% of ATK

The best Jax Cookie Toppings

Jax Cookie is acookie, positioned in theThey are acookie, obtainable only from the limited event gacha and via event rewards. After the collab is gone, Jax Cookie will be unobtainable.

Since Jax Cookie wants to deal as much damage as possible, you should focus on giving them as much ATK as possible. You can try full Raspberries, but you can also give them Cooldown and DMG Resist.

5x Dragon's Mischief Raspberry/Dragon's Mischief Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry/Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Jax Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Jax Cookie is either theor the, depending on the Toppings you go for.

Just like with Toppings, your Beascuit should have some flat ATK or DMG Resist Bypass. Additional stats include Cooldown and DMG Resist.

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK

Cooldown

(optional) DMG Resist

Is Jax Cookie good?

You won't see Jax Cookie at the top of the CRK tier list , simply because they are not that great in PvP. They can work in lower ranks, but to make them work, you need to also deploy Pomni Cookie to activate the Spotlight.

All in all, you should try to recruit them because once the collab goes away, there will be no other way to acquire Jax Cookie.