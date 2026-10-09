CookieRun could soon be getting a feature film as Devsisters partner with Big Shot Pictures

CookieRun could be set to receive its own feature film adaptation!

Devsisters report Big Shot Pictures have optioned the franchise for early development

A true adaptation could be some years out, but it does mean things are moving forward

While games getting film adaptations is nothing new, it's still a bit of a rarity when it comes to mobile. But off the back of their consistent success, Devsisters are the latest to take the plunge, as they announced that Big Shot Pictures had optioned the CookieRun franchise for a potential feature film!

Now, I would caution some tempering of expectations since Big Shot has only optioned CookieRun at this point. If, like me, you've heard the term and never really understood what it means, it essentially is the same as early development. Big Shot is working on an outline and plans, but at the moment it's not quite 'full steam ahead'.

Freshly baked

Big Shot themselves are somewhat of an unproven part of this equation, even with veteran CEO Brian Robbins, who worked with the likes of Paramount and Nickelodeon, helming the company. While CookieRun's popularity with fans across the world isn't in doubt, Big Shot only really have planned works involving major IPs such as children's book series and famous YouTuber iShowSpeed.

Remember, Rovio worked with the likes of Sony and Columbia Pictures to bring Angry Birds to the big screen. Fortunately, with Korea having such a vibrant animation industry, if Big Shot do move forward with their plans to work alongside Devsisters, they could have their pick of a pool of talented companies.

As for what the plot could be, CookieRun does have a surprisingly deep amount of lore. Although GingerBrave taking a starring role in the only released piece of art does suggest it'll focus more on the original OvenBreak story than anything else. But, for longtime fans of the series, the idea that CookieRun will come to the silver screen will be exciting news.

Still, if this inspired you to take a look at DevSister's megahit CookieRun: Kingdom, then you needn't go in unprepared! Our tier list of CookieRun: Kingdom characters is sure to give you firm footing for getting started!