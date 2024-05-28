Construction Simulator 4 launches on iOS and Android with new Canada-inspired map and online co-op feature

Preferred Partner Feature

Publisher astragon has officially launched Construction Simulator 4 on iOS and Android, letting you complete a variety of construction missions across brand-new settings and a wide range of equipment to tinker around with. Developed by Independent Arts Software, the sim adds a highly anticipated multiplayer feature where you can try your hand at different construction sites together with your best buds in online co-op.

In Construction Simulator 4, you can team up with another player to challenge yourselves across ten extensive construction missions. If you'd like to go at it alone, you can also flex your skills in the single-player campaign with more than a hundred jobs to clear.

As for the new map, Pinewood Bay pays tribute to the lovely terrain and landscape of Canada, with everything from lush greenery to modern cityscapes. You can even build a maritime museum or construct an iconic lighthouse to see if you've got what it takes.

Of course, the stars of the show are the originally licensed machinery and the vehicles you can operate, from cranes and excavators to transport vehicles and even concrete pumps. Expect to see well-known brands such as ATLAS, BELL Equipment, BENNINGHOVEN, Bobcat, BOMAG, CASE, and Caterpillar among others.

If that sounds like something you'd absolutely love to get into, you can download Construction Simulator 4 now on the App Store and on Google Play for $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.