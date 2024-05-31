Command & Conquer: Legions is on Red Alert as pre-registration opens

Additional content from the C&C universe is being added

Command & Conquer: Legions will feature hit spin-off Red Alert as its first drop of seasonal content

Can it balance out the crazy action of the C&C series with what look to be some serious IAP?

Regardless, you can work towards nabbing a new RA-themed base skin as pre-registration opens today!

Command & Conquer: Legions has opened pre-registration for the iOS App Store and Google Play. But that's not all, because Command & Conquer: Legions will also debut with seasonal content themed after arguably one of the most famous entries in the series, Red Alert.

While the original Command & Conquer (and many of its sequels) are set in the near future where a combination of the mysterious element Tiberium and the threat of the Brotherhood of Nod led by the enigmatic Kain, threatens to push the world to the brink of, Red Alert takes it in a very different direction.

Set in an alternative timeline where genius physicist Albert Einstein constructed a time machine to go back in time and kill Hitler (just roll with it), thus changing history and pitting Allies and Soviets against each other, Command & Conquer: Red Alert features everything from jet-borne soldiers to armoured bears.

And with the debut seasonal content for Command & Conquer: Legions, you'll be able to bring that crazy variety of troops to the battlefield.

Although they haven't been detailed, judging by the content shown on the official website we can expect Command & Conquer: Legions to feature many iconic characters and units like the enormous Kirov airship and psychic commander Yuri. Just how well Command & Conquer: Legions can balance the often engine-busting action of Command & Conquer with what looks to be more than a few microtransactions is anyone's guess. Although we've already seen a frosty reception for yet another C&C mobile game.

