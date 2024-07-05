Command & Conquer: Legions will launch Closed Beta Test in select regions, with pre-registrations still on-going

Get ready to dive back into this beloved classic

Revamped visuals and fresh narrative

Fan-fave units and structures

Mobile optimised gameplay

Level Infinite has announced that Command & Conquer: Legions will be having a Closed Beta Test soon, offering a select few first dibs on the upcoming strategy game. This means being able to play through the mobile adaptation of this beloved classic as it revamps the world of Red Alert for modern on-the-go gamers.

In Command & Conquer: Legions, you can look forward to discovering a new narrative but with factions that fans of the IP know and love. As you build your base towards victory in cutthroat warfare, you can also dive into the new Roguelike Mecha mode across revitalised visuals that bring old-school units and buildings to life in a new way.

Crafted in partnership with Electronic Arts, the officially licensed title will be holding the CBT in the UK, Singapore, the Philippines, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, New Zealand and Spain.

If you'd like to get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches, you can sign up now during the pre-registration phase to score cool in-game goodies, phones, and Amazon gift cards. Plus, if you're a content creator, you can sign up for the KOC Pilot Program to nab exclusive bonuses based on the content you produce.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're looking to hone your tactical abilities even further, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Command & Conquer: Legions on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments or visit the official website for more info.