Collapse Protocol pits you against the bureaucratic mess that is the afterlife

Collapse Protocol brings a bureaucratic nightmare to mobile

This Papers, Please-like has you keeping the celestial books balanced

Decide where people end up, and succeed in your 10-day probation

Work - it's what takes up the majority of our lives, for better or for worse. But in the world of the afterlife, your work isn't just what's keeping you fed and watered; it's also what's keeping the scales of reality balanced. So, your new job as the probationary intern working for the afterlife is just that in Collapse Protocol. No pressure.

At its core, Collapse Protocol is essentially just Papers, Please in the afterlife. You take up the role of probationary clerk, meeting the recently deceased and deciding where they end up, be that Heaven, Hell or Purgatory. That means finding out from their file what they were like in life, how they died and hearing their argument for where they should go.

When Hell's full...

But if you're thinking this sounds dour and depressing, you couldn't be more wrong, because Collapse Protocol leans thoroughly into the more humorous side of things, with some truly astonishing excuses for bad behaviour throughout life.

Of course, there are also the usual moral quandaries that you'll have to deal with in a game like this. Namely, whether or not to take bribes, and how to manage your time so that you make the (hopefully) correct decisions while keeping the pace up.

Eventually, of course, your ten-day probation will be up, and it'll be you that's judged. That is, if you don't cause the afterlife to go bankrupt in the process. Collapse Protocol is a narrative adventure that looks set to lean into the absurd comedy of the afterlife, more than anything else.

So keep your eyes peeled for more news on Collapse Protocol and games like it, if that sounds like your bag! But in the meantime, if you want to get into the fun and see some choice picks that've already been released, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)!