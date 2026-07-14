Cluedo's Sherlock Suspect Pack lets you play as the world's most famous detective

Clue/Cluedo introduces one very famous detective in its newest suspect pack

Sherlock Holmes is joined by Dr Watson, Irene Adler and Professor Moriarty

And all four can be played in any expansion or case!

If you think of the word 'detective', then you'll almost certainly conjure up a mental image of a hawkish-looking Englishman in a deerstalker cap. And Arthur Conan Doyle's enduring detective, Sherlock Holmes, remains popular even today. Now, you'll be able to take on another classic in the world of Clue/Cluedo with the new Sherlock Suspect Pack!

The Sherlock Suspect Pack brings not only our favourite consulting detective into the fray (fun fact: you know he never wore a deerstalker in the books?), but also his friend and partner Dr Watson, sometime-adversary Irene Adler and the sinister Professor Moriarty.

Elementary!

While the pack doesn't come with any new cases, you'll be glad to know that the four characters aren't tied to any particular expansion or case file. So, no matter where the deadly deed has been done, you'll have plenty in the way of potential suspects to root out.

Clue/Cluedo translates the classic murder mystery to mobile, but offers many more locations than just the typical roaring twenties mansion for you to explore. And judging by the care Marmalade Game Studios have put into it over the years, it's clear that Clue/Cluedo is popular with fans.

Personally, although I'm quite fond of the novels, I prefer a more narrative-focused mystery than the board game-style setup of Cluedo. But I can see plenty of you rushing to iOS and Android to snap up this pack and step into the shoes of famed heroes, villains and the morally dubious in the classic whodunnit!

But if you are looking for a little more meat on the bones story-wise, you can always take a look at our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile, featuring races across the world and darkly humorous journeys that'll keep you engaged all the way through!