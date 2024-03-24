Close Cities is a relaxing puzzler that will awaken your inner architect

Relaxing puzzler which tasks you with building cities from scratch

Each city is in a different time and at a different time, allowing you to explore history

Every civilization has 16 levels that must be completed before moving further

Building cities and conquering kingdoms sounds like quite a daunting task, but what if you could do it relaxingly? Say hello to Close Cities, a calming puzzle game for Android and iOS, designed by indie developer Juanma Altamirano. It’s the perfect title to unleash your inner architect, and the best part is that you don’t even need any background knowledge to succeed.

Close Cities requires minimal effort, for all you need to do is build gorgeous cities in different worlds over time. Each level presents you with an empty map waiting to be filled with roads, buildings, and landmarks. Just tap or drag your fingers to create a bustling metropolis from scratch. A total of 160 distinct levels means you’ll have hours of entertainment before reaching the end.

As I said above, you don’t need to be a master architect either because the game has been created for players of all backgrounds. Even if you can't tell the difference between a square and a bevel, the game's tutorial will guide you through each level at a relaxed pace, ensuring that you have all the right tools you need to succeed.

As you progress through the game, you'll travel through space and time, discovering new worlds and civilizations along the way. Every world has its own ruler and a total of 16 levels that must be cleared in order to build a sprawling empire. The relaxing music in the background should keep you going for hours on end.

Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of Close Cities by downloading the title from the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.