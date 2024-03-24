BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team is a thrilling 3v3 sci-fi shooter on Apple Arcade

3v3 online shooter featuring powerful mechanized armours

Swap between agile PET and massive BEAST forms, each with its own special abilities

Play as a variety of different animals in several game modes

Last month, Apple Arcade revealed a thrilling new title on their platform, BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team. Developed by Oh BiBi, BEAST takes you on an intergalactic adventure unlike any other, where you can engage in exhilarating 3v3 battles with your buddies. If you have a competitive streak in you, then this online shooter is the best place to show off your skills as you pilot powerful mechanized armour in heated battles.

The game boasts accessible shooting mechanics and dynamic gameplay, making it a perfect blend of excitement and charm. Intuitive controls designed for all ages paired with rewarding combat mean endless hours of excitement in a gaming environment that is as friendly as it is feisty. BEAST’s sci-fi universe isn’t populated by creepy-looking aliens; rather, there’s an adorable roster of quirky animals that are hungry for battle.

In the game, you will keep switching between your quick PET and powerful BEAST forms, each equipped with diverse abilities and weapons. Whether you prefer the craftiness of Clyde the cat, the sharpshooting skills of Nyx the owl, or Rusty’s ferocity, there's a hero for every play style. You can participate with these creatures in a variety of game modes, including Payload, Crystal Rush, and Free For All.

But BEAST isn't just about bragging about your own skills - it's about teamwork and camaraderie. Join forces with friends and family and conquer challenges together. Keep competing and upskilling yourself as you chase a rank in the leaderboards against other players worldwide. It’s going to be a wild ride for sure, so are you ready to dive in?

Download BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team from the App Store using the link below. You require an active Apple Arcade subscription to play, which is priced at $6.99 a month or local equivalent.