Avatar Legends: Realms Collide gets in on the summer action with new Unity Day event

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is celebrating summer with Unity Day

Running until July 4th, it features a host of exciting content

Dive in and progress around the event board and nab exclusive rewards in the token shop

Sitting in the realm of bona fide childhood classics, many fans still hold Avatar: The Last Airbender as the gold standard for kids' animation. And many fans still follow it to this day, as the enduring popularity of Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is testament to. Now you can get into the summer spirit with the launch of their Unity Day 2026 event.

Running until July 4th, the main feature of the Unity Day event is the new event board. Functioning a bit like, well, a tabletop minigame, it sees you advancing around the map to collect rewards while gaining progress in the other events taking place. Not to mention grabbing plenty of event currency in the meantime.

Fire and ice

Now, if you're like me and stuck in a sweltering heatwave, you probably wish you had bending powers to maybe conjure up an ice floe or two to relax on. But fortunately, you can at least settle for grabbing some equally cool rewards (geddit) in the other sub-events for Avatar: Realms Collide.

Coming hot off the heels of their recent 1st anniversary celebrations, there are six different reward tracks available in this event. The Unity Pass is where you'll earn the new summer-themed cosmetics, while Lucky Breaks trigger bonus drops, daily quests unlock over time, and the token shop will let you spend all that event currency burning a hole in your in-game wallet on further goodies.

Add to that Bingo Missions and the Spirit Portal for battling exclusive NPCs, and there's a lot to do! But whatever amount of time you have to put into Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, you'll be able to grab some great rewards ahead of the event wrapping on July 4th!

And if you're planning to jump into Avatar Legends for the first time, then don't head in unprepared! Check out our Avatar Legends: Realms Collide code list for a chance to grab some free goodies.