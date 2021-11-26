Clicker Cats lets you build a tavern for adventurers in an idle RPG, out now on Early Access for Android

Everyone needs some R&R once in a while, and in Clicker Cats, you help do just that by proving a safe space for feline adventurers to chill with a drink or two. Platonic Games' adorable new idle RPG is out now on Early Access for Android devices the world over, letting players experience a different kind of relaxing experience on mobile.

In Clicker Cats, you help Kit make his grandma's tavern flourish by embarking on quests to earn goodies that spruce up the place. The idle title lets you send out heroes to find furniture and other decors, all so you can give other heroes some peace and quiet inside your tavern.

Players can get into the game all by their lonesome, or they can join raids to take down big bosses as they explore the vastness of Dragonia. There are over a thousand heroes to collect, along with skins, pets, and tavern furniture.

Heroes you send on quests each have their own skills that you can level up, as well as pets you can evolve all done with an adorable art style. The vibrant visuals of the game add to its casual and meditative nature, so it's a feel-good game overall.

Ready to have some fun with your furry fam and feline friends? Clicker Cats is currently on Early Access on the Google Play Store for Android, but you can also pre-order the game on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you're eager for more kawaii goodness, you can visit the developer website as well to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more games on your mobile device where you don't need to put in too much effort? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best idle games on Android?