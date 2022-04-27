Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid, Com2uS' latest idle RPG, is now available for iOS and Android

Com2uS has announced that its latest party-based RPG, Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid, is now available for iOS and Android. The game sees you joining the Adventurer Alliance and embarking on a journey to save the Kingdom of Rohan from imminent danger; the arrival of the Chromatic Dragon and other beasties keen to murder the realm's populace.

Before heading out to save the kingdom, you will have to select a class. There are four options available - Knight, Mage, Rogue, and Druid. The usual fantasy suspects, essentially. Each possesses special skills and exclusive gear, so you might want to spend some time deciding which playstyle you enjoy the most.

Once you've chosen your hero, you can dive into one of the different modes Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid offers. Firstly, there's Idle Mode, which allows you to battle through the game solo or with a party. As the name implies, your characters will level up even when the app is closed. Meanwhile, Auto Battle Mode yields rewards, such as Skill Scrolls and Iron Ores, which are vital for becoming stronger.

Finally, Boss Battle Mode pits you against powerful enemies that stand in the way of reaching the next stage. As you best more of these bosses, the difficulty increases, but the rewards will also be better. Whichever game variant you decide to tackle, it's all presented with a lovely hand-drawn art style, which you can check out in the video above.

If you're interested in the blockchain realm, you'll be pleased to hear that Chromatic Souls: AKF Raid utilises Com2uS Holdings' tech via the C2X blockchain ecosystem. With it, you can craft, use and trade equipment, skills and character class abilities while teaming up with other players.

Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.