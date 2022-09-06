Chess Minis lets you engage in 1v1 real-time matches using miniature-esque chess sets, out now on iOS and Android

Classics F5 has announced the official launch of Chess Minis on iOS and Android, letting players enjoy the classic game with lofi beats in 1v1 real-time battles. Crafted by a veteran from Blizzard and Riot, the game that's two years in the making features adorable chess sets designed by a variety of artists across the globe.

In Jeffrey Shen's Chess Minis, players can look forward to challenging puzzles with no pesky ads that disrupt the gameplay. These full chess games let players collect rewards and unlock achievements as they aim to complete their collection of premium Chess Sets, Gloves and Emotes.

The game boasts more than 500 handcrafted puzzles that will challenge players of all skill levels. The live matchmaking lets players go head-to-head with like-minded individuals all over the world, as well as duel with family and friends locally. Players can also aim for the top of the ranks in the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights.

As for the meticulously designed chess sets, these mimic the look and feel of miniature toys as well. You can also pick your outfit to intimidate your foes, as well as study your own moves by saving your games for analysis. Plus, you can form exclusive squads to discuss tactics with the community (or even just to play "rock paper scissors").

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself, you can catch Chess Minis on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

