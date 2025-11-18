Carmen Sandiego is coming back to iOS after being removed from Netflix

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

Carmen Sandiego is coming back to iOS on November 19th

It was removed from Netflix back in June

It will release with all content, including the 40th anniversary mission

Netflix’s ambitious leap into mobile gaming has definitely had its ups and downs. While the service still boasts some great games, lately it’s felt like less of a boom and more of a whoosh as many continue to disappear.

We all remember that mass removal of nearly 25 games back in June, including the likes of Carmen Sandiego and Monument Valley. It doesn’t stop there because there are more high-profile hits like Civilization VI still scheduled for removal in the next few weeks. Looks like the exodus isn't quite over yet.

But amid all the subtraction, there’s a massive piece of good news to cheer about. The world’s most stylish, globe-trotting mastermind is making a triumphant return! Everyone’s favourite mystery game, Carmen Sandiego, is officially coming back to iOS as a standalone release you can buy. No, a Netflix subscription is not required to chase those criminals around the globe this time.

If you missed trying Carmen Sandiego when it was out on Netflix, it sees the titular master-thief turned vigilante join forces with A.C.M.E. in a hunt to bring down the nefarious V.I.L.E organisation. You’ll be travelling across the world, going from Rio, all the way to Tokyo, as you try to stop the syndicate from pulling off a major heist.

And boy, will you do it in style. This isn’t going to be another point-and-click adventure. Expect exploration, espionage, grappling between buildings, having to rely on UV and thermal vision, and some gliding to get you where you need to be fast. Plus, with the franchise completing four decades since its debut, you can also enjoy the special 40th anniversary mission.

Carmen Sandiego is expected to drop on iOS on November 19th, with no news of an Android re-release just yet.

