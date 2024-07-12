Cats and Other Lives, the feline-focused narrative game, is coming to iOS and Android

Will be available for both phones and tablets

Cats and Other lives, a feline-focused narrative game, will be coming to mobile

This game looks at the reunion of a broken family through the eyes of their cat

It boasts retro-style 2D graphics and effects

Cultic Games' Cats and Other Lives will be making the jump to mobile and is set to launch soon for iOS and Android on both phone and tablet. Having first released in 2022 for Steam, the move to bring this innovative 2D narrative-adventure game to mobile is very much a welcome one.

Cats and Other Lives explores the, well, lives of the Mason family through the eyes of their cat, Aspen. But there's a twist because you aren't just watching passively, you're exploring decades of stories past that still affect the family through the presence of ghosts within the house.

You only need to look as far as the original trailer below to see just what strange, spooky and outright crazy antics you can get up to as Aspen. Whether that's the typical hellion antics of any good cat, or some altogether creepier mysteries to unravel, suffice it to say Cats and Other Lives has an intriguing perspective to offer.

While it's a shame we don't have any more info to offer, like a concrete release date, we're still glad to be able to report that Cats and Other Lives is coming to mobile. It's not altogether rare for us to see indie games make the jump to smartphones, but it's always worth celebrating as it helps mix up the landscape of live service games and provides something new and fun for players to explore.

