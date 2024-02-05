Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team launches Italian Derby Campaign with new uniforms, login bonuses and more

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is releasing the Italian Derby Campaign

The Juventus Selection Transfer will run until February 17th

The Inter Selection Transfer begins February 19th until March 4th

KLab Inc. has announced a new update for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, letting players experience the special kick-off of the Italian Derby Campaign. The football sim is launching the in-game campaign to keep things in sync with the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match.

In the latest update to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, you can look forward to Kojiro Hyuga donning the Juventus official uniform as well as Ryo Ishizaki with the Inter official uniform. Additionally, the Italian Derby: Login Bonus will run until February 13th to offer up Dreamballs and Black Ball (SSR)s for anyone who logs into the game.

The latest update also features the Juventus Selection Transfer until February 17th, where Filippo Inzars, Davi, Kojiro Hyuga, and Tresaga will be joining the fray wearing the Juventus official uniform. On the other hand, the Inter Selection Transfer beginning February 19th will have Ryo Ishizaki, Zanetty, and Zlatamovic wearing the Inter official uniform, with the event running until March 4th.

Of course, there will also be themed missions to take on until February 12th, with the Italian Derby: Event Missions putting Special Skill Unlock Medals and Carefully Selected Player Transfer Tickets up for grabs upon completion.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.