Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team launches Inter Official Campaign with plenty of in-game goodies

KLab Inc. has announced a new update for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, letting players enjoy their favourite players sporting the Inter Official Uniform within the game. In particular, the Inter Official Campaign will have Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez donning the Inter official uniform in addition to plenty of limited-time events for the football simulation game.

In the latest update for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, players can look forward to the INTER Selection Transfer until June 30th, where they can take advantage of a special Step-Up Transfer that puts a new SSR player up for grabs as a guaranteed character on Step 6. By the way, you can enjoy more sports goodness on your mobile device with our list of the best sports games on Android!

As expected, there will also be a special INTER Official Campaign: Login Bonus running until July 2nd. Here, players can nab Dreamballs and Black Ball (SSR)s simply by logging in during the event period.

Meanwhile, the INTER Official Campaign: Daily Scenarios until June 30th lets players collect Medals by clearing these scenarios 3 times daily. These Medals, in turn, can be used to redeem Dreamballs, SSR Players, SSR Transfer Tickets, Tamotsu Ide, Special Skill Unlock Medal, Formation (S) and so much more.

Players can hype up the event even more by taking part in the INTER Official Campaign: Event Missions and the 6th Anniversary Celebration Present Campaign, which you can learn more about in the official press release.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.