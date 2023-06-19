Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat will open up its next beta testing phase to all players, and it begins very soon

The highly anticipated mobile adaptation of the world-renowned action game series Devil May Cry, titled Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, is set to finally open up its beta testing for all players on July 6th. This new test will hold some new content from the multiple closed beta tests hosted so far, but more importantly, it will allow any and all to try out the game at long last.

In case you aren’t familiar, Peak of Combat has been one that many gamers have had their eye on. Bringing the fast-paced and frenetic stylish action of Devil May Cry to mobile devices has been a desire many have held for years, and Peak of Combat will finally make that dream come true.

This isn’t some sort of small spin-off or side project either! It comes equipped with the official Devil May Cry name on it, and that means you can expect all of your favourite characters to play a part in-game too. Nero, Dante, and Vergil are the stars of the show this time around, but you can also expect to see Lady and all the other side characters as well!

Each character is built into a different version that you can then level up and increase stats for as you progress throughout the game with them. There’s team building mechanics too, allowing you to swap between three of these versions at your will and utilize their stats and specific styles in interesting ways to truly style on your enemies.

Otherwise, the game plays out as a third-person action game akin to something like Punishing Grey Raven. You’ll duke it out with tons of different demons, some even ripped right from the mainline DMC games, so there’s plenty of fanservice on offer here.

If you’re ready to get your hands on it, you can get ahead of the curve by pre-registering for Peak of Combat at either of the links below right now!