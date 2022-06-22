Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: To the Skies is launching soon with a new map, battle pass, weapons, and more

After a season of bizarre weather on Call of Duty Mobile, it's time to go to new heights with the battle royale’s sixth season – To the Skies, which is launching next week. Players can take off in this new update with a new map, battle pass, weapons, and so much more. Beginning June 29th at 5:00 pm ET, players can begin playing To the Skies.

Battle Pass

Just like with every season, season six’s battle pass will include operators, weapons, blueprints, calling cards, and more, available via either the free or paid tiers. Free rewards include the KSP 45 SMG, Sky Centre Calling Card, camos, and more, while the premium pass holders will receive additional rewards like Disruptor, Reyes — SCAR Pilot, Sophia — Shadow, Ethan — Flying Sharks and weapons blueprints for Man-O-War, Locus, and a few others.

New Multiplayer Map – Favela

The Jackal

Coming straight from the iconic Call of Duty: Ghosts is CODM’s latest map – Favela. A classic that is set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Favela encourages close range combat in its zigzagging streets but also allows for snipers to shine in the rubble. It is a medium-sized map, perfect for all kinds of combat.

Call of Duty Mobile is really taking things on a higher altitude thanks to the Jackal, new fully kitted out fighter jets featuring missiles, decoys, and a powerful Gatling Gun. A newly designed HUD will display planes, whether friendly, unfriendly, or non-manned. Alongside this is the Jackal: Fuelled Up Themed Event, which sees players help Operator Alias to upgrade her jet.

As always there will be new seasonal challenges as well. Players can also enjoy a summer sale next month with discounts going all the way up to 35%.

Wrap up your battle pass soon by downloading Call of Duty Mobile for free on the App Store and Google Play.