Bumbling Cats lets you lead an army of clumsy kitties to defeat giant cats and save your kingdom

Persistence is key

Unleash clumsy cats to save the land

Enjoy automated combat and reap idle rewards

Expected to launch next month

Treeplla Inc. is at it again with these Bumbling Cats, adding an adorable idle RPG to its roster of cutesy titles on mobile. Now open for pre-registration on both iOS and Android, this charming game sets you off on an adventure taking down giant cats with an army of tinier cats.

While I don't quite understand just what these gigantic cats have done to deserve your onslaught, you'll nevertheless have to take out your suppressed rage on these ferocious felines using your - as the title suggests - clumsy cats. Your cat warriors are trying to regain their kingdom, it seems, and all that stands in their way are giant cats in different costumes - whether they're dressed like a bee or orange-fied like a carrot.

Given the game's idle nature, you'll simply have to tap to control your cats and watch them succeed no matter how bumbling they are. The automated combat lets you keep up the good fight without the hardcore grind as well.

The studio is also responsible for other adorable cat-themed titles like Office Cat Tycoon and Idle Lumbercat, so expect to see more kitty shenanigans within this idle adventure.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Bumbling Cats and pre-registering to get first dibs. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, with an expected release date of July 31st according to the App Store.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.