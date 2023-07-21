Upcoming

Builderment lets you build factory lines to save a dying Earth, coming to Android on August 8th

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android + Steam
| Builderment

Builderment LLC has announced that their factory simulation game Builderment is landing on Android devices on August 8th, letting players get their hands on the title 2 years after it was launched on iOS. Boasting more than 1.5 million downloads, the game tasks players with crafting a variety of thingamajigs using increasingly complex recipes.

In Builderment, players can look forward to diving into the world of automation that will put their logistical prowess to the test. They'll have to grow and expand their factory as they aim to extract resources to save a dying Earth.

Establishing a base on a distant planet is one thing, but do you have what it takes to nurture production lines and grow factories to assemble a variety of items for the good of mankind? Whether you're expanding a network of conveyor belts or transporting materials from point A to point B, you'll need to know how to manage your research and tech to progress through the game. Efficiency is key, after all.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game yourself, you can do so by downloading Builderment on the iOS App Store or pre-registering for the game on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's vibes.

