BrownDust2 celebrates first anniversary with limited costumes, new roguelike content, guild system and more

Neowiz has announced an exciting new update for BrownDust2, inviting everyone to join in on the RPG's first anniversary this summer. In particular, you can look forward to the Summer Knight event pack making a comeback beginning June 22nd, with the Post: Summer Knight event that lets you unlock two new characters and more in-game goodies.

In the latest update for BrownDust2, you can expect to score limited costumes for Justia and Scheherazade, which you can grab for the next four weeks. You can also discover more about the narrative along with Laid-back Lifeguard Nebris and DJ Venaka - this time donning pool party costumes. Additionally, the new Summer Vacation Dalvi costume will be given away to all participants just because.

As for Story Pack 14: “Trial by Ordeal”, you can welcome Michaela and Angelic to the fray until July 4th. Plus, the new roguelike content, Evil Castle: Tower of Salvation, will task you with picking five random 5-star characters and aiming for a target score with each new season. Finally, you can now indulge in some social mingling with the new guild system, which you can unlock after completing Story Pack 3.

All these are only scratching the surface of what's in store for you during the festivities, which you can learn more about in detail on the official livestream embedded above. And if all that sounds fab to you, why not take a look at our tier list while you're at it?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out BrownDust2 on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.