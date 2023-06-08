Brown Dust 2 kicks off final beta test as global release is just around the corner

We’re just a few days away from the launch of Neowiz’s highly anticipated title, Brown Dust 2, which is releasing on Android and iOS sometime this month. The RPG is a sequel to the popular title, Brave Nine and will feature iconic faces from the franchise in the new game. But just before the global release, players can get a taste of Brown Dust 2 in the final beta test.

Three weeks ago, Neowiz announced the final beta test for Brown Dust 2, which was to be available for both Android as well as iOS users this time. It begins today June 8th, and will continue until June 12th, giving a select group of players the opportunity to check out the almost-ready version of the game before anyone else.

Participants will be rewarded with a Tutorial Pack and a Story Pack as they make their way through the game’s immersive questline. As with all CBTs, players will also need to give feedback to the developers so that they can make the final adjustments before releasing the game worldwide. The new developer notes video embedded in this article gives a good look at the entire process.

For players who weren’t selected for the final beta test, pre-registrations still remain open and are a great way to snag a few goodies right at launch. Brown Dust 2 received over a million pre-registrations last month itself, with the number closing in on 1.5 million subscribers as of now.

Keeping those numbers in mind, players will already get their hands on two Draw Tickets and a 4-star Character Exchange Ticket at launch. If the game managed to hit the 2.5 million pre-registration milestone, then everyone will win another 4-star Character Exchange Ticket and a 5-star Character Exchange Ticket.

Pre-register for Brown Dust 2 now by clicking on your preferred link below.