Broken Sword 6: Parzival’s Stone is coming soon to mobile alongside a revamp of the original 1996 game

Most longstanding adventure game fans are familiar with the Revolution Software’s Broken Sword series, which has been entertaining players for nearly three decades. The last we heard from the franchise was Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse, which released way back in 2013. Eager fans were in for a surprise because the developers dropped not one but two announcements during this year’s Gamescom event in Koln.

Since 1996, there have been five Broken Sword games that have been available on all major platforms ranging from the Game Boy Advance, all the way to the PlayStation 4. The first reveal is the highly anticipated project, Broken Sword 6 – Parzivial’s Stone which is currently in development for console, PC, and mobile.

The sixth chapter of the franchise brings back the beloved point-and-click adventure with evolved and more immersive gameplay. George and Nico are back together but they’ve got a huge conspiracy on their hands as they enter a world full of mysterious treasure hunters, gory medieval histories, and lots of quantum physics.

But before they embark on this new adventure, George and Nico must revisit an old one. That’s announcement number two – Shadow of the Templars is being remastered. The franchise’s debut title is being redeveloped for all three platforms, targeting an early 2024 release. Backgrounds are being redrawn, sprites re-animated, all in full 4K with upscaled audio quality.

Speaking about these new announcements, Charles Cecil, Founder and CEO of Revolution Software, said: “This is the start of what we’re calling the ‘Broken Sword Renaissance. With both Parzival’s Stone and Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, we’re making a big, bold, and broad offer both to those who have walked in the shoes of George & Nico before and hunger for a new adventure, and also just as crucially people who have never even heard of the franchise.”

Check out the official unveiling trailer embedded above to see what’s coming in the next few months.