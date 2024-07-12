Boxes: Lost Fragments launches new in-game achievement-hunting event

Uncover 12 new mysterious challenges

Boxes: Lost Fragments, the innovative puzzler from BigLoop and published by SnapBreak, is set to challenge players all over again. A new in-game event challenges players to complete all 12 mysterious achievements currently in Boxes, and uncover all the secrets they might've missed!

Boxes: Lost Fragments puts you in the shoes of a master thief drawn into the heist of a lifetime in a mysterious manor. But your quick, easy job turns into a quest for answers as you encounter more and more of the complex puzzles and mysterious clues left behind by the manor's enigmatic owner.

It's a hell of a complicated game to play, and a real brain-buster too. Fortunately, if you need a push to finally get every achievement, this latest in-game event is for you. Loopbreak is pushing Boxes' thousands of players to finally hunt down every single one of the 12 mystery achievements.

It's definitely unusual to find a game that makes an in-game event out of encouraging you to complete it. However, as we said, Boxes is a game which eagerly promotes how complex and immersive it is. And the thousands of positive reviews seem to agree, so it's no surprise they're eager to make sure their existing audience gets even more invested.

