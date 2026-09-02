Borderlands Mobile sneaks back onto the App Store for Canada and lets you play as Moxxi

Soft launch, or temporary test

Borderlands Mobile has made its way back onto the iOS App Store in Canada

This test includes two new playable characters with Zer0 and Moxxi

It also sees the reveal of new game modes such as Tower of Terror and Circle of Slaughter

One of the more surprising launches on mobile this year, or at least the most surprising to hit an open beta test, was none other than Borderlands Mobile. Now, the portable version of Gearbox's hit looter-shooter has quietly snuck back into availability on the iOS App Store over in Canada.

Borderlands Mobile promises to translate the original premise of the shooter series, with treasure-seeking Vault Hunters on the deadly planet Pandora, and optimise it for mobile. The latest test includes the characters Zer0 and Moxxi as playable, alongside Circle of Slaughter mode, which looks to be a kind of wave survival format.

Keep on the Borderlands

Going off of the App Store description, Borderlands Mobile seems as if it'll be quite feature-rich, with both another mode called Tower of Terror and full-fledged campaign missions to undertake. Although, on the less exciting side of things, we also get a disclaimer for paid random items, à la gacha, in the game.

But, from what we've seen so far in the previous tests, it looks as if Borderlands Mobile will faithfully translate most of what makes the original so exciting. Admittedly, lacking an open world (the trailer emphasises short sessions) might be a bit of a drawback for some, but the core loop seems to be intact.

For the moment, it looks as if Borderlands Mobile will only be available in Canada for this test. Although I wouldn't be surprised if we get the addition of more territories such as the US or EU, whether this is a full-fledged soft launch or brief beta isn't totally clear yet.

Still, if you're looking for trigger-happy action on mobile, then you're basically spoilt for choice. You can take a look at our list of the best shooters on iOS for some of our favourite picks you can play right now!