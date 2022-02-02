Bomb Trouble is a retro platformer where you defuse bombs to save your kingdom, out now on Android

Out now on Windows, Linux and Android devices, bitmagine Studio's Bomb Trouble lets you turn back the clock to experience coin-operated one-screen platformers with its latest game on mobile. Bomb Trouble tasks players with defusing pesky bombs in order to save the kingdom, all set in a retro-inspired and pixelated world.

In Bomb Trouble, you step into the shoes of delivery girl Lina who must defuse the bombs that the dastardly Distan has scattered all over the land. In order to save the kingdom of Miglia, Lina must stop Distan's plan to exact vengeance on the king for imprisoning him. You'll have to avoid insects, floating eye thingies, and even grim reapers just to get the job done.

The game features adorable pixel-art graphics and simple mechanics that fans of old-school arcade games will be familiar with. There are 80 levels across 10 zones that players can challenge, which includes snowy glaciers, lush forests, and dangerous volcanoes. All this plays out with a lovely soundtrack by chosic.com. The game is also supposedly compatible with a controller; plus, there's an interactive or playable menu too to spice things up a bit.

If you're eager to give the game a go, you can have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or download Bomb Trouble on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with ads, but the game also has a premium ad-free version. You can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game as well.

