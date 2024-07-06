Blue Archive will give away 100 free recruitments, new narrative and more in upcoming summer update

Get ready for a sizzling summer

Look forward to a continuation of the anime's story

Welcome new recruits to the fray

Expect free summons from the gacha pool

Nexon has announced an expansive new update for Blue Archive, inviting everyone to join in on all the sizzling summer fun this season. This comes hot on the heels of Blue Archive: The Animation, with the studio revealing more details at Anime Expo 2024 on what you can expect within the popular RPG.

In the latest update to Blue Archive, you can look forward to a continuation of the narrative from the anime when the update goes live on July 23rd. There will be a whopping 100 free recruitments up for grabs kicking off that day, so you can indulge in gacha summons for a full week to buff up your roster.

You can also expect to welcome new recruits Makoto and Ako (Dress) to the fray, with a New Student Hina (Dress) that will be obtainable through a Fes Recruitment on July 30th. This is also your chance to nab 3-star students with a higher gacha rate.

“It is the fans’ contagious excitement and unwavering support that fuels our drive to create more immersive and engaging experiences,” says Blue Archive Lead Director Kim Yongha. “Thank you for joining us at Anime Expo, for your incredible support of Blue Archive in North America and for being such an integral part of our journey. We look forward to continuing this adventure together.”

