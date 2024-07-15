Bleach Soul Puzzle launches worldwide as first puzzle game based on the hit series

This match-3 puzzler has soul

Bleach Soul Puzzle, the first match-3 puzzler based on the hit anime and manga series by Tite Kubo, launches worldwide in 2024 it has been announced. Soul Puzzle will be making its way to the App Store and Google Play, releasing worldwide in over 150 regions including Japan.

As mentioned, Bleach Soul Puzzle is a match3 game featuring the characters and locations drawn from the popular series, which chronicles high-schooler turned sword-wielding shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki and his battles against the mutated spirits known as Hollows.

Bleach was, for a brief time, one of the biggest three anime and manga series on the planet alongside mainstays Dragon Ball and One Piece. And for many fans, it was their first introduction to the world of anime. The series has recently made a major comeback that has seen a surge of interest, which also gave prior mobile title Bleach Brave Souls a major boost in popularity.

While a match-3 game isn't exactly a world-shattering addition to the pantheon of Bleach games, it is an interesting new release. For one, it's developer Klab's newest foray into puzzle games, and as a new release, it shows just how popular Bleach remains as a series. So for fans looking for a more laid-back opportunity to experience their favourite series, Bleach Soul Puzzle may just be what they've been waiting for.

Pre-orders and pre-registrations for Bleach Soul Puzzle are now open.

