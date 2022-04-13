Bleach: Brave Souls is holding this year's Spring Bankai Live later this month with lots planned for players

KLab has just released news about an upcoming event in its 3D mobile action game – Bleach: Brave Souls. Called the Spring Bankai Live 2022, it will begin Thursday, April 26th at 8pm (UTC+9). This is a special live broadcast and will feature voice actors of iconic characters from the insanely popular franchise and so much more.

Azusa Sekine of the famous Japanese idol group Up Up Girls will lead the way to Bankai Live alongside some other actors from the Bleach anime series. This includes Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Bankai Live 2022 will be an action-packed event for fans as they can enjoy loads of events during the stream, such as Brave Souls quizzes, co-op challenges that will involve players and the guests teaming up, and also secret information about the game which the cast cannot wait to reveal.

Additionally, players stand a chance to win an exclusive Brave Souls poster that is signed by the actors simply by participating in the Twitter campaign. Between April 26th and May 3rd, they must retweet the official livestream Tweet and five lucky wins picked at random will win the poster. On top of that, players also stand a chance to win a Brave Souls Original Mask Case by tweeting about the livestream using the #BankaiLive hashtag.

More information about Bankai Live 2022 can be found on its official website. It will be held live on three platforms – YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The event will be held in Japanese with English commentary. Download Bleach: Brave Souls now for free on the App Store and Google Play.