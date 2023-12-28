Bleach: Brave Souls is hosting a special New Year's campaign to bring in 2024

As we get closer to 2024, loads of titles are preparing for conclusive events. KLab Inc is also chiming in as Bleach: Brave Souls is getting ready to host a special New Year’s campaign event. It’s a massive event with just the first round going live on December 30th. Expect to be able to summon loads of characters, participate in a tonne of events, and win even more rewards.

The first phase of summoning in Bleach: Brave Souls is the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons that will be available between December 30th and January 12th. It features unmissable 5-star Zenith Summons with Ichigo Kurosaki, Yhwach, and Orihime Inoue, who are guaranteed at every five steps.

All these three characters are pretty great given that they’re the Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions. Ichigo Kurosaki has finished his training at the Royal Palace and is back to the Soul Society to show his actual power. Ywach, father of all the Quincies, is the ruler of Wandenreich. Unlike Ichigo, he invaded the Soul Society and Royale Palace, where he took on the Squad Zero.

Then there’s also Orihime Inoue, a third-year student hailing from Karakura First High School. Her culinary skills allow her to work part-time at a bakery but she’s an even better combatant. Orihime uses her trusty Shunshunrikka ability to protect those in need.

If those five-star summons weren’t enough, then the first half of January will allow players to get their hands on 6-star heroes. Players can select ten characters, of which they are guaranteed at least one. Don’t forget to collect the New Year’s present from Kon either, who’s giving away 300 Droplets, 250 Link Slot Potions, and 150 Super Link Slot Potions.

Download Bleach: Brave Souls now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.