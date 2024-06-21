Bleach: Brave Souls is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a slew of events

Get your hands on your favourite characters now

Special 9th Anniversary Celebration Summons featuring new characters

Free Thousand-Year Blood War and Seasonal Brave Souls summons available as well

You can also take part in the Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Character Guess Who campaign

KLab Inc has just announced that their popular 3D action RPG, Bleach: Brave Souls, is celebrating its ninth anniversary with an exciting campaign. Starting today, you can take part in a series of events and special summons, where you will gain bucketloads of rewards. Plus, there’s also the introduction of new characters and exclusive free summons as well.

At the centre of Bleach: Brave Soul’s ninth birthday is the 9th Anniversary Celebration Summons. They will be available for a month, giving you a shot at obtaining a renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Japanese Parasol 2024 versions of Shunsui Kyoraku and Nanao Ise.

Additionally, the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons is another event not to miss. Available until July 31st, this special one-time summons guarantees a 5-Star Thousand-Year Blood War character, while the Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons is a quick way of winning 10x Summons daily for ten days.

The party doesn't stop there. The Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Character Guess Who campaign is an interactive project running from June 20th to the 27th. During this event, you must try to identify the special 9th-anniversary character by posting your predictions on social media. Ten winners will receive exclusive Brave Souls merchandise featuring an illustration of the ninth-anniversary character.

Given the number of different characters that are part of the Bleach: Brave Souls roster, it can get tough to decide which ones to pick in battle. You don’t need to worry though, because we’ve got you covered. Check out our recently updated Bleach: Brave Souls tier list which should help you add the best fighters to your team.

Celebrate Bleach: Brave Soul’s ninth anniversary by downloading the game using your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and follow their X page to stay updated on all the latest developments.