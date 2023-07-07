Bleach: Brave Souls celebrates 8 years of service with special livestream, free summons and more

KLab Inc. has announced a new update for Bleach: Brave Souls, inviting players to join in on the festivities of the 8th Anniversary Bankai Live on July 18th. Voice actors Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Yuki Matsuoka (Orihime Inoue), and Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki) will be dropping by as well, and will pump up the celebrations in time for the July 23rd anniversary.

During the Bleach: Brave Souls 8th-anniversary campaign, players can look forward to a special Bankai Live! RT Campaign! where signed original 8th Anniversary merch will be up for grabs. Participants simply have to retweet the livestream tweet to stand a chance to win from July 18th to the 25th.

Additionally, the "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation Tie-In Campaign" will start tomorrow, with a special one-time Summon that will offer up a guaranteed 5-star Thousand-Year Blood War character. A special accessory will also be given away based on the BLEACH TV Animation Series, and all of these are on top of a boatload of other surprises that you can learn more about on the official post.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the anniversary festivities yourself, you can do so by downloading Bleach: Brave Souls on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.