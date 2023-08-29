Black Desert Mobile unveils the Land of Morning Light expansion at this year's Heidel Ball event

Pearl Abyss recently hosted the annual Heidel Ball community event last weekend, where they announced a few massive content updates coming to Black Desert Mobile in the near future. The event saw the unveiling of the Land of the Morning Light expansion that will grace the game in September. It welcomes the new Choryeong Awakened Woosa class to the adventure RPG alongside several new characters and improvements.

The Land of the Morning Light update in Black Desert Mobile will arrive sometime next month. Inspired by traditional Korean folklore, it features storybook-like quests, picturesque landscapes, and challenging boss battles. The patch works perfectly for both returning and new players as the latter can pick it as a starting region as well.

A few QoL updates will make their way to the game on September 12th. Quests are being simplified, and so are the Hadum and Chaos regions are the Holy Vial of Light requirement is being removed. Character Copy will allow sharing of contribution points and Boss Rush is also being improved significantly.

Joining BDM on September 26th is the angel of death, Choryeong. An awakened form of the Woosa class, Choryeong is a Do-wielder from the Land of the Morning Light. She has powerful melee and mid-range abilities that deal a tonne of damage. In addition, she can also summon the flowers of death to block does and unleash explosive damage.

Before these upcoming updates, players can enjoy the new season characters beginning today. They’re perfect for everyone as they offer rapid growth by granting contribution fights at a greater rate. Plus, adventurers can also unlock special rewards through Student Pass missions.

Once players clear all these quests and level up the Tuvala Gear Pieces, they’ll unlock the new Chaos Gear and Accessories. Do note that only one Season Character can be created for each family before maintenance on September 19th.

Download Black Desert Mobile now for free.