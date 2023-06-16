Black Desert Mobile is set to introduce Guardian Class and the Everfrost region in upcoming update

Pearl Abyss has just announced a major content update for the popular mobile adventure RPG, Black Desert Mobile. It features not just a new character class but also a newly explorable region that will be available later this month. The Guardian Class arrives alongside the Everforst map which includes a new story and loads of in-game activities.

Eager fans can get a feel of what Black Desert Mobile’s region is going to be like by viewing the trailer below. In addition, a Developer Commentary has also been released to give more context and dive deeper into all the new inclusions. The Everfrost region is a place where players must survive both, the freezing weather and bone-chilling enemies.

Meanwhile, the game has also introduced the new female Guardian Class, which has been created specifically to combat the perils of the Everfrost region. If there’s anything that can survive in the icy cold mountains, it's her. Anyone opposing her must be wary too as the Guardian Class’s massive battle axe and shield which obliterates anything in its path by delivering relentless blows.

To commemorate the arrival of the Guardian Class, a number of events will go live like always. Players above adventure level 70 or those who have greater than a 5,000 combat power rating can take part in the Eversnow Valley event until June 26th. It grants access to the region for 20 minutes, during which adventurers must hordes for monsters.

Slaying these creatures opens the doors to multiple rewards such as the Ancient Knowledge EXP Scroll Chest and the Abyssal-Primal Memory Imprint Chest. For more such freebies, redeem this month’s BDM coupon codes.

The Everforst region and Guardian Class join Black Desert Mobile on June 27th. You can download the game by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play and includes in-app purchases.