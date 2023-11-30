MIR M adds new Transcendence system and login bonuses among other limited-time events in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Wemade has announced a new update for MIR M, letting players experience a fresh growth system within the popular MMORPG. In particular, if you've reached level 48 for your character, you can access the new "Transcendence" system and its 5 stages - Eminence, Zenith, Illumination, Ascension, and Apotheosis. Here, you can take down monsters and earn "Transcendental Energy" as a reward as you progress through the levels.

The latest update for MIR M also adds the new "Divine Entity" gear for Transcendence Procession. You can use the "Divine Entity Spirit Stone", "Red Lotus Stone" and "Dragonsoul Mystic Steel" to boost your Divine Entity levels and gain useful buffs that can help you in battle. This includes CRIT Chance and MP Boosts, plus extra "Resonance" effects if you have two or more Divine Entity with a specific level requirement.

Of course, no update would be complete without a login bonus, and with the "Mystic 7 Days Check-in event", the "Event Mandala Selection Chest" and "Event Superior Summoning Ticket Selection Chest" among other in-game goodies will be up for grabs until December 25th.

Additionally, the "Challenge: Raid Expert" event running until December 26th will offer "Event Superior Protection Dragonsoul Stone Chest" and "Event Red Lotus Stone Chest" as rewards when you clear certain achievements in Party Dungeon. Meanwhile, you can also purchase "Event Returned Treasure Gathering Material Chest" in the "300 Days Celebration Divine Dragon’s Surprise Shop" until December 12th.

And finally, if you're a returning player or a newbie to the game, you can take advantage of the "New and Returning Dragonians Are Always Welcome" event to score "Level Achievement Chest" and more.

Want to join in on all the fun? You can do so by downloading MIR M on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.